AJ Styles, Sami Zayn set up match for Raw this week

By Geno Mrosko
Sami Zayn has been floating on a cloud since Roman Reigns gifted him a t-shirt and more or less made him an official member of The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown this past week. One wrestler who didn’t take well to it is AJ Styles, who called him “pathetic” for it.

That led to this response:

Even in that tweet, Zayn is just the best.

That garnered this response:

You know where this is going:

I’m not entirely sure why this was put together out of thin air like this but a Styles vs. Zayn match sounds incredible and the red brand hasn’t been doing nearly enough with AJ for some time now.

This is a win all around.

This match joins the following previously announced matches set for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw:

  • Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

