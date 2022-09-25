Sami Zayn has been floating on a cloud since Roman Reigns gifted him a t-shirt and more or less made him an official member of The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown this past week. One wrestler who didn’t take well to it is AJ Styles, who called him “pathetic” for it.
That led to this response:
Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at @WWEShop & selling like crazy, from what I hear)— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 25, 2022
Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out.
Oh, and I don’t travel alone.
Pack your bags uce. @WWESoloSikoa https://t.co/wBpvBU1sJd
Even in that tweet, Zayn is just the best.
That garnered this response:
Sami, you have me shaking. Shaking in the boots that have garnered me the respect of the entire wrestling world.— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 25, 2022
Bring the kid.
Bring your dumb shirt… sorry your dumb gift shirt.
See you on Monday at #WWERaw. https://t.co/IWXmffbwYY
You know where this is going:
Following a heated exchange over social media, @AJStylesOrg and @SamiZayn will throw down tomorrow night on #WWERaw! https://t.co/kXuipQv8tE pic.twitter.com/tm7HnDSPI4— WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2022
I’m not entirely sure why this was put together out of thin air like this but a Styles vs. Zayn match sounds incredible and the red brand hasn’t been doing nearly enough with AJ for some time now.
This is a win all around.
This match joins the following previously announced matches set for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw:
- Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY
- Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
