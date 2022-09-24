Bianca Belair reunited with Pat McAfee, shut up Lee Corso on ESPN College GameDay

We sure do miss Pat McAfee in his role as color commentator on WWE SmackDAHN every Friday night. But at least we get to hear him run his mouth Monday-Friday on The Pat McAfee Show, and Saturday’s on ESPN College GameDay — the job that’s taking him away from the one, true sport: professional wrestling.

GameDay has a history of welcoming wrestlers to its set when they’re covering one of their alma maters, so we figured we’d get to see Pat interact with a few of his WWE co-workers during the football season. Sure enough, with the ESPN crew on campus in Knoxville for Tennessee’s early season showdown with SEC rival Florida, a famous alum made her way to Rocky Top to visit with the GameDay crew.

She’s always been The EST, whatever she does and wherever she does it. But back before Bianca Belair signed with WWE en route to becoming the ESPY Award-winning Raw Women’s champion, she was Bianca Blair, All-American track-and-field athlete for the University of Tennessee.

The champ was on hand to rep the Volunteers before their big game (no sign of WWE’s most famous Florida grad, Titus O’Neil), and serve as today’s “Guest Picker”. Of course Belair took the Volunteers over the Gators. Any doubt about that was erased when she joined McAfee in a few bars of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song, “Rocky Top”.

ROCKY TOP.. YOU'LL ALWAYS BE HOME SWEET HOME TO ME pic.twitter.com/AoXXXljdRm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 24, 2022

When they weren’t talking pigskin, Bianca got a great moment when she educated GameDay’s elder statesman Lee Corso about who she is and what she’s accomplished in WWE...

Will Bianca’s 11th ranked Vols show the #20 Gators who they are this year? They're doing pretty well as I write this, but there's lots of game left...