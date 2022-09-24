After WrestleMania 36, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio were locked in a lengthy, personal feud. It led to an “Eye For An Eye” match at Extreme Rules (which in 2020, during the pandemic-driven cinematic wrestling craze, was dubbed The Horror Show at Extreme Rules). Rollins popped Mysterio’s eye out of his head, threw up, and we all went about our business... cause pro wrestling.

Why do I bring up this great better-than-it-had-any-right-to-be moment in recent sports entertainment history? Because WWE’s announced a Mysterio vs. Rollins match for Monday’s Raw.

No one should lose an organ in this one. In fact, it’s likely it won’t even go to a decision — at least not one we get to solely because of Rey or Seth’s actions. Both men are again locked in another lengthy, personal feuds. Just not with each other. Mysterio is dealing with The Judgement Day, and Rhea Ripley seducing/recruiting his son Dominik to join the heel group and help them take out Rey’s old pal Edge. Rollins and Matt Riddle have been dancing for a couple months themselves, and are headed to a Fight Pit match at this year’s Extreme Rules in a couple weeks. They both interfered with each other’s matches last Monday, with Rollins getting mixed up in Riddle’s tag match with... you guessed it, Frank Stallone Judgement Day.

WWE also announced Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair will face Damage CRTL’s IYO SKY on Monday night in Edmonton.

Belair’s been leading the red brand babyfaces against the heel trio of SKY, Dakota Kai & Bayley, and has been challenged by Bayley for the title at Oct. 8’s Extreme Rules PLE.

Those join two matches previously announced for the show: Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy, and Riddle vs. Judgement Day’s Damian Priest.

Sound like a good time? Or are you the kind of sicko who needs to see someone lose an eye in order to be entertained?