Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Dexter Lumis cutting a hole in the ring, Finn Balor trying to recruit AJ Styles into The Judgment Day, and Max Dupri getting fed up with his male models, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Street Profits

The Brawling Brutes needed a tune-up win ahead of their WWE tag team championship match against the Usos on SmackDown. That’s where Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins come in, as they did the clean job for Butch and Ridge Holland on the Sept. 19 episode of Raw.

Stock Down #2: Aliyah

Aliyah was off television this week and seemingly replaced in kayfabe by Shotzi. Shotzi is now a babyface and trying to help out Raquel Rodriguez in a feud against against Damage CTRL. Even if Aliyah returns soon, her spot has already been filled.

Stock Down #1: Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans recently returned to WWE television after some time away, but she’s no longer being pushed. This week she was only out there on SmackDown to put over Liv Morgan’s extreme side and get annihilated to prove that Liv has a killer instinct.

There was a rumor a while back that Lacey was a Vince McMahon favorite and would receive a big spotlight accordingly, but that’s clearly a thing of the past now that Triple H is running WWE creative.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is steadily restoring credibility to the United States championship. He’s already defended the titles against the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, The Miz, Austin Theory, and AJ Styles. He added an even bigger name to that list this week when he pinned Seth Rollins in a title match on Raw.

Bob doesn’t have a focused feud with any single wrestler right now, but he’s being well-positioned to quickly jump back into the main event level whenever WWE is ready to pull the trigger. He is still presented as one of the only wrestlers in WWE (besides Roman Reigns) who can go toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar, for example.

Stock Up #2: Karrion Kross & Scarlett

Karrion Kross & Scarlett are proving to be too much for Drew McIntyre to handle. Even though Drew got his licks in on Karrion last night (Sept. 23) on SmackDown, it was ultimately Drew who faded to black once again after Scarlett threw a fireball in his face.

Stock Up #1: The Bloodline

The Bloodline did it again this week, showing that their stranglehold on WWE is as strong as it’s ever been.

Solo Sikoa is the new muscle of the group who roughed up babyfaces Ricochet and Madcap Moss in the backstage area, the Usos retained their tag team titles against the Brawling Brutes, and the interactions between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn continue to deliver at the highest level. This week’s segment where Reigns teased rejecting Zayn, only to give him a new Honorary Uce shirt, showed just how well Sami is getting over in his current role.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?