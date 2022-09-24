We’re one step closer to LA Knight’s return

Max Dupri has been dropping hints for a couple weeks now that he may be ready to distance himself from Maximum Male Models and get back to being the man he had so much success being in NXT, LA Knight.

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, he seemed to continue traveling right on down that road.

Maximum Male Models lost a tag team match to The New Day because they stopped to pose for some photographs and Dupri didn’t take kindly to it:

The way he moves closer to them while he struggles to get his jacket off and continues yelling throughout the process is outstanding. What’s funny about all this is that the more he is Max Dupri the more you can see at least some potential in it.

But LA Knight just works, and we may learn that sooner rather than later.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: