Strap match booked for Extreme Rules

Although WWE has been presenting an Extreme Rules themed pay-per-view (PPV) every year dating all the way back to 2009, in recent years the promotion has gone away from actually booking each match with an extreme stipulation. They seem to be turning that around with this year’s show, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The latest example? A Strap match!

Indeed, Drew McIntyre appeared on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown to lament the fact that Karrion Kross has been attacking him from behind and by surprise for weeks now, and he wants both his chance at squaring up and the ability to ensure he has some say in how long the engagement lasts. To that end, a Strap match was the perfect challenge.

Naturally, Kross appeared and attacked him, you guessed it, from behind. He eventually got the better of him, thanks to an assist from Scarlett with a fireball and a low ball, and then accepted the challenge while choking McIntyre out.

Fun times ahead!

Here’s the updated Extreme Rules match card: