Just weeks ago, WWE hit the UK for Clash at the Castle and while there was a lot of hype surrounding Drew McIntyre challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship in the main event, it was GUNTHER vs. Sheamus battling over the Intercontinental title earlier in the evening that stole the show.

Now we know when the rematch will be:

That show, what WWE is calling the “season premiere,” will emanate from Worcester, Massachusetts, and will be held just one night before the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia. Of late, WWE has gotten in the habit of booking title matches on television.

There will be one on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, in fact, and one relevant to these two. The Brawling Brutes will challenge The Usos for the tag team titles.

BUTCH is looking ahead:

C H A M P I O N S



Probably https://t.co/ogDom31z09 — Pete ‘BUTCH’ Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) September 23, 2022

That seems unlikely but it’s at least possible.

See you then.

And tonight too.