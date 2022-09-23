WWE releases White Rabbit merch, new clue points to Raw

After a weekend of playing the Jefferson Airplane classic “White Rabbit” for live crowds, WWE send fans down a rabbit hole on Raw. The QR code displayed at least twice on the Sept. 19 Raw led to a video that teased — among other things — something on tonight’s SmackDown.

That has a whole lot of folks anxiously anticipating something on the Sept. 23 show from Salt Lake City, and a lot of speculation we could see Bray Wyatt on WWE television for the first time since his surprising release more than a year ago.

Don’t get your hopes up too high, though. It seems someone at WWE accidentally updated the webpage Monday’s QR code linked to with a new video. This has since been taken down (the link now just has an html test page), so the popular assumption is that it was supposed to go up tonight after we were directed to it by something on SmackDown. Once it’s on the internet though, it’s out there for good...

It features a white rabbit (natch) navigating a maze populated with three floating flames. The rabbit is trying to get to a red door, and when he does, we see the word “COAL” and a set of coordinates for Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada — the host venue for the Sept. 26 Raw.

SPOILER !

WWE Has already uploaded the new 'WHITE RABBIT' Teaser. Which will air during #SmackDown tonight.



Take a look pic.twitter.com/Qj84SOeR83 — Ankit IWF (@ankitiwf) September 23, 2022

While that may be bad news for Fiend fiends hoping to pop for Bray tonight, there is some good news. WWE Shop will sell you some White Rabbit gear to wear while you wait!

There’s two designs. One simply features our protagonist (the bunny, not Bray)...

The other has the Hangman game from Monday’s teaser vid...

What’s it all mean? That WWE wants to keep you hooked — and maybe get $28 plus shipping & handling from you while you are.

Beyond that?