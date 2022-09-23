WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 23, 2022) with a live show emanating from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for early next month in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his “grand return” to SmackDown, presumably to address what he plans to do to Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight’s card also features Jimmy and Jey Uso defending the undisputed WWE tag team titles against the Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch), Braun Strowman vs. Otis, a potential White Rabbit surprise, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 23