WWE has a Saudi show coming up, and hey look, it’s Goldberg!

Logan Paul will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 on Nov. 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

That’s the main event of the card, but there are several more part-time wrestlers who might be paid big bucks to work the Saudi show. That’s why my eyebrows immediately raised when I noticed today that WWE posted the following video on their YouTube page ranking Goldberg’s 25 greatest moments:

WWE posts these Top 10 videos every week, and the theme of the video is usually linked to something that is currently happening on WWE programming. Does this mean Goldberg is about to become relevant in WWE kayfabe again?

He’s worked several of the Saudi shows ever since WWE entered into this disgusting business relationship with the Saudi Arabian government in 2018. Goldberg was even rumored to have a special deal specifically focused on wrestling at these Saudi shows. In fact, his last two WWE matches both took place in Saudi Arabia.

Two months ago, Goldberg said he’s ready for his next WWE match. He was then rumored to be a replacement for Brock Lesnar when The Beast briefly walked out of WWE the week before SummerSlam 2022.

Do you think WWE will book Goldberg for Crown Jewel, Cagesiders?