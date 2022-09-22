Batista has a broken heart in the official trailer for his next movie

Batista is trying to prevent the end of the world in his next movie, Knock at the Cabin, which is set to hit theaters on Feb. 3, 2023. But the jacked pro wrestler isn’t saving the world with superpowers and witty dialogue in this M. Night Shyamalan flick. No, this time his heart is broken because he has to take people hostage and force them to make a terrible choice.

Check it out for yourself in the official trailer for the movie that was revealed today:

The Universal Pictures YouTube page summarizes the plot as follows:

“While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Do you plan on buying a ticket to watch Batista avert the apocalypse, Cagesiders?