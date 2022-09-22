Uh oh, Ric Flair is talking about another comeback

You didn’t really think that was Ric Flair’s last match, did you?

Flair struggled to move and maintain consciousness when he wrestled in his so-called Last Match during SummerSlam weekend. It clearly wasn’t a good idea from a health standpoint for the 73 year old legend with heart problems to get back in the ring.

The event was a big financial success, however, so of course there’s more to come. In fact, now Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is returning to the ring as he’s approaching 70 years of age.

On the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said he’s looking forward to watching his old rival get back in the ring again:

“I’m happy for him.” “I think it’s great. It’s one of those deals where nobody’s ever gonna be Ricky Steamboat, so they might as well just watch him while they can and enjoy the opportunity, because there never will be another Ricky Steamboat. At any level, he’s better than 50% of the guys in the business today. And he wouldn’t get in the ring if he wasn’t. He holds himself to a very high standard. And I imagine he’ll probably look better than the guys he’s in the ring with because he’s always in great shape.”

Flair’s hyperbole is actually a pretty good sell job for Steamboat’s return, particularly for fans who watched The Dragon get back in the ring in WWE in 2009, where he lived up to that level of praise in the ring against Chris Jericho.

Later in the podcast, Flair couldn’t resist talking about another comeback of his own. It’s unclear to me whether he’s joking or not:

“Hell, Steamboat makes a comeback makes you want to come back again. I went back up to Lincoln and started training again. What else is there to do?...Even though everybody thought I was dead, but I got up and walked back, got a cold beer...I was fine.”

Do you think the final match of Ric Flair’s pro wrestling career is still yet to come, Cagesiders?