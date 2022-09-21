The ratings and viewership data are in for the Sept. 20 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the pre-taped follow-up to last week’s anniversary/farewell episode was watched by 688,000 overall, with a .15 rating among 18-49 year olds. That’s a 5.5% decline in viewers from Sept. 13. The demo number is unchanged.

There wasn’t any nationally televised live sports last night, so against the usual competition from talk and reality shows, that rating helped NXT get back into the top ten among cable originals. WWE & USA finished seventh behind four Fox News programs and two ESPN ones.

Expectations are that NXT’s return to a black-and-gold motif — and whatever other changes Triple H, Shawn Michaels & company have in store for us — will pop a number when they debut in two weeks. For now, everyone’s probably satisfied the show’s maintaining the level it reached when The Game took over from his father-in-law last month.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating over the past year:

