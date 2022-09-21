Triple H: If Dwight Howard is serious about wrestling, he has my number

NBA champ Dwight Howard made a splash at WWE’s pre-SummerSlam tryouts, and he’s continued to give us glimpses of his possible wrestling future on social media...

#WRESTLINGFOREVER @DWIGHTHOWARD DID NOT HAVE TO RUIN MY MARRIAGE PROPOSAL ‍♂️ HOW pic.twitter.com/AX2afSjWoc — LORD A (@l0rdadrean) September 9, 2022

With WWE* more interested than ever in having people with mainstream name recognition featured in their product, working out a deal with Howard is probably a priority for new Chief Content Officer Triple H, right?

Based on what he told The Sporting News after last Saturday’s Logan Paul/Roman Reigns press conference, signing the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will be on The Game’s to do list when Dwight indicates he’s ready to do more than cut promos on his Instagram Story...

“I think the ball is in his court. It’s a funny thing, Dwight, in the conversations we had, was like, ‘You know, I really want to do this. I’m serious, I really want to do this.’ But we hear that a lot and there’s a difference between saying I want to do this and putting in the grind and doing the work to get there. [He] came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and then with others. Incredibly entertaining, really driven to want to do this. “He’s got a lot of other things going on, so when he says, ‘Hey, I want to give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s got to do is call me and we’ll see what can happen. And if he’s willing to put in the grind and the drive that guys like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in then let’s go.”

Speaking of Fury, Trips sounds eager to follow up on the boxer’s latest appearance at Clash at the Castle. But it’ll depend on whether or not the Gypsy King’s retirement sticks:

“I think Tyson Fury is chomping at the bit to get in the ring. The question is which ring will he get into? Is it going to be the boxing ring or is it going to be the WWE ring? “We were just together in Cardiff, we had a long talk. He’s as enamored as ever in wanting to do this with us. I think he knows he’s got a few big fights left in him in the boxing world. I think he’s going to capitalize on those fights. “Selfishly, I want him to come work with us. Also selfishly, I want to see those fights. So, I hope he knocks those out and I hope he stays interested because I do think with the dedication and the drive that he could do something special with us as well.”

Will either of these men be the next Bad Bunny or Logan Paul? We shall see.