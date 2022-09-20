You need to see JD McDonagh react to Ilja Dragunov showing up on NXT TV

In the main event of this week’s episode of NXT television, JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate to become the next number one contender to Bron Breakker’s NXT championship. They didn’t say when the title match would be, however, and that may be because there will be a third participant in said match.

Ilja Dragunov.

Indeed, the former NXT UK star showed up on NXT TV this week to insert himself into the title picture, and Breakker, at least, seemed to welcome the challenge. McDonagh, however, had a much different reaction, one the meme lords will undoubtedly have a blast with:

That’s just fantastic.

McDonagh lost in his last attempt at taking the title from Breakker, so perhaps adding another big name is a way to keep things fresh. There’s a potentially great match here either way.

Halloween Havoc is just six weeks away.

