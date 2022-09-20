North American title vacated; new champion to be decided at Halloween Havoc

Solo Sikoa made a surprise return to NXT television last week, winning the North American championship from Carmelo Hayes. The original challenger in that match, Wes Lee, was taken out after it was revealed he won a fan vote and it was Sikoa who took his place.

Except he was never supposed to do so.

That’s according to the head honcho at NXT, Shawn Michaels, who opened this week’s show with a backstage meeting involving Sikoa and Hayes. He explained that Sikoa wasn’t in the fan vote and therefore the result of the match cannot stand and he would need to relinquish the title.

Sikoa willingly did so, saying he accomplished what he set out to by following through on his promise. He left, after a few nice words from Michaels, seemingly marking the end of his time in NXT.

"I'm gonna need you to hand over the North American Championship."@ShawnMichaels didn't want to do it, but it had to be done. #WWENXT @WWESoloSikoa @Carmelo_WWE pic.twitter.com/gcYjAbuHN7 — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2022

Hayes, meanwhile, asked for the title back but was told he’ll have to qualify for a ladder match that will be held in six weeks at the Halloween Havoc event. The winner of that match will be the next North American champion.

