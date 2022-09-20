Monday Night Football returned last week, and Raw’s ratings unsurprisingly took a hit.

Things figured to be worse on Sept. 19, as the NFL served up two games — both of which went head-to-head with WWE’s red brand for most of its three hour runtime. And with the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles game drawing an audience of 12.9 million with a 3.81 rating among 18-49 year olds on ABC while the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans did 7.9 million and a 1.57 demo rating on ESPN & ESPN2, the NFL provided some stout competition.

It did mean Raw delivered its smallest audience since the Fourth of July. Last night’s episode averaged 1.59 million viewers per hour, 7% less than last week. But the show’s 18-49 number came it at .45, which is 2% higher than Sept. 12.

Both numbers were powered by strong holds throughout the show. Some of that is probably due to both football games being one-sided affairs (together, they only drew slightly more than the Denver/Seattle season-opener, which went down to the wire). But credit WWE’s story-driven approach under Triple H, too. People seem more compelled to watch the entire three hour show under his creative direction.

Here’s the hourly breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.71 million / .46

Hour Two: 1.62 million / .46

Hour Three: 1.45 million / .42

Only one game next Monday, but it’s a classic rivalry between two big market teams. Given what we’ve seen thus far this season though, even against ratings darlings the Dallas Cowboys and the New York football Giants, Raw should even be able to hold its own .

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily