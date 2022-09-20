WWE Superstar nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Pat McAfee is taking time off from WWE, where he wrestled on the last two “Big 4” premium live events while calling SmackDown every Friday with Michael Cole. He’s taking a break to focus on his other sport — football.

A standout kicker for West Virginia University who went on to become an All-Pro punter for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, McAfee is working Saturday mornings for ESPN’s College Gameday this fall. That (and a whole lot of pigskin coverage on his daily radio/internet talk show) isn’t the only way Pat’s still tied to the gridiron game, though.

He was also just nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

NEWS



We are happy to announce the 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023



Full List Of Nominees: https://t.co/QWlFDrxgR4 pic.twitter.com/EYXEFrulRS — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 20, 2022

Bun Ass Corbin’s nemesis got the news while he was live on The Pat McAfee Show today (Sept. 20). His reaction is a good example of why people love Pat Mac...

It is AWESOME to be on this list#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/to6B4UvYzo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 20, 2022

“Is this real? ... I do not deserve that. I did not play long enough to deserve that. Woah, man. How does that even happen? ... Don’t [vote for me]. Vote for Shane Lechler. This is one of those things — vote for Shane Lechler. This is wild to be on this fucking graphic... “Man, that’s wild... Holy fuck. Don’t vote me in, but this is cool to even be acknowledged. Did not play long enough, did not have a big enough contribution to the game, but I am lucky to cover the game every single day since then. And if any of these people go in that are representing special teams, I will be fucking pumped about this. But this is something I could have never expected... I hope Shane goes in, I hope all the boys go in. “What a joke, dude. What an absolute joke... Hey, that’s pretty cool... This is like an interesting thing now, cause I’ve judged this type of situation in others in the past. I go, ‘Did he actually, or is it because he’s a popular person in the thing?’ Whatever the case, it’s cool to be on this side of it all... It is fucking awesome and insane. I don’t fully know how to take it all... that [getting into the Hall] would be insane. Crazy. Get Lechler in there... That is wild, dude... “Thank you to whoever put that graphic together and that list together. I obviously do not believe I deserve it, but somebody did and put me on there. Thank you, I appreciate it. That’s fucking cool, that’s awesome. Probably won’t happen, shouldn’t happen, but the fact that the conversation even took place, I appreciate it.”

McAfee’s right that it’s a long shot, but not because he only played eight years in the League. Only one full-time punter (Ray Guy) and two full-time kickers (Morten Andersen and Jan Stenerud) are in the Hall. As for deserving it? He’s also right that that’s probably a “no.” But while pro sports Hall of Fames aren’t quite the arbitrary popularity contest the WWE Hall is... they all have elements of that. On the off chance Pat Mac goes in, I won’t be madaboudit.

He’s got a long way to go no matter what, though. This list of 129 nominees will be cut to 25 semifinalists in November. The 15 Finalists will be revealed in January of 2023.

Good luck, Pat, but hurry back to the one true sport. And congrats, you talented-yet-humble meathead.