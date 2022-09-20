Seth Rollins gets alpha’d by Bobby Lashley’s neck

Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins opened this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw with a United States Championship match. It was very good! You should have expected no less, of course, and they delivered on that.

The best part of the match, hands down, quite literally, was Lashley’s counter to Rollins’ Stomp:

He just doesn’t go along with it.

Get absolutely alpha’d by another man’s neck, Rollins.

The visual of Lashley baring his teeth and snarling with Seth’s foot still resting on the back of his neck is one of the best we’ve seen this year in WWE. There’s probably two full seconds of it before anyone makes a move and it’s fantastic.

Riddle would show up to ruin the fun and cost Rollins the championship, keeping their issue going. Lashley, meanwhile, continues his reign, as he is nearing 100 days as United States champ.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: