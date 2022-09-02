Labor Day weekend in the States brings WWE’s first event in the UK in more than 20 years — Clash at the Castle!

The show comes our way Sat., Sept. 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It will be available to watch on Peacock (in the U.S.), WWE Network (everywhere else), and traditional PPV (lots of places).

Drew McIntyre may be Scottish, but he’s viewing this as his home turf. Can he end Roman Reigns historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal champion? The SmackDown Women’s and Intercontinental titles will also be on the line, and we’ll see three grudges settled! In this stream, you’ll find everything you need to get ready for everything coming our way at Clash at the Castle!

A free pre-show streams on all WWE’s online channels (and right here at cSs) at 12 pm ET. The PPV events then begin at 1 pm ET, and stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States, and on WWE Network for the rest of the world.