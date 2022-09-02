The Judgment Day vs. Edge & Rey Mysterio

Will Clash at the Castle put an end to this feud? (Probably not.)

The Road to Clash at the Castle

The Judgment Day has been terrorizing The Mysterios for months. They wanted Dominik to join their spooky little group, but when he refused (or agreed to under duress), he was singled out and “tortured” by Judgement Days real leader, Rhea Ripley.

But you don’t last this long in the business without making a few friends, and Edge agreed to step in for Dominik (even though Dominik totally wasn’t even that hurt, god dad!) and take on his former faction with his pal Rey. The Enemy of my Enemy and all that.

The Judgment Day is out for old blood. Edge just wants to clean up the mess he made when he created The Judgement Day, Rey wants to protect his sweet baby boy from the literal clutches of Rhea Ripley, and Dominik is mad that his dad chose Edge over him!

Families, amirite?

What to watch for

This is another one of those Dominik Mysterio “will he or won’t he” scenarios. The WWE Universe has been clamoring for Dom to turn on his father basically since the moment they started to tag together.

He said no to The Judgement Day before, but if it ever is going to happen, it has to happen now. They cannot continue to pit these factions against each other without a big new reason why. (I mean, they can, but they shouldn’t.)

And let’s be real, Rhea and her whole Xenia Onatopp thing is quite persuasive...

So my best guess is if Dom doesn’t turn on his family, The Judgement Day loses (again), but if he does (finally), then The Judgement Day gets a new member, and The Mysterios call up Doctor Shelby.

We shall see.

