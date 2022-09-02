WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 2, 2022) with a taped show (spoilers are available here) emanating from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, featuring the go home show to the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in Cardiff, Wales.

Advertised for tonight: Roman Reigns celebrates two years of being Universal champion, Ronda Rousey faces her “final judgment” in regards to her ongoing suspension, Karrion Kross will wrestle for the first time since his return to WWE, The New Day take on The Viking Raiders in a “Viking Rules” match, Maximum Male Models vs. Hit Row, BUTCH vs. Ludwig Kaiser, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 2