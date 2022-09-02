Sometimes, booking is easy

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

Intercontinental title match

Sometimes, it’s not hard.

There are wrestling programs that have twists and turns, personal animosity, deep rooted conflict. And if done right, those can be excellent. But not all wrestling stories need to be that way. Sometimes, you can just drop a title belt between two nasty dudes and let them fight. That’s what Triple H and company decided to do with tomorrow’s Intercontinental title match at Clash at the Castle.

The reigning champion Gunther is an imposing man. He’s not as beefy as he was before getting fit, but he’s still just as dangerous with a threatening aura. Merely the thought of taking a chop from Gunter gives a normal man chills.

The challenger Sheamus is the definition of a bruiser. He’ll talk some trash and then back it right up. Sheamus is the kind of guy who would laugh off a punch to the face because it serves as the invitation for a larger melee. Hell, the man just looks likes your prototypical brawler, dressing like an Irish hooligan looking for trouble.

Now, with both men closer to home (though Sheamus significantly so), these men will do what they do best. Beat the ever loving shit out of each other.

Watching two big dudes who don’t hold back fight for a classic title makes this an anticipated match. Hoss fights are always fun and this will be no different. Then men are going to be battered and bruised by the end and we’re going to be all the better for it.

Sheamus and Gunther will battle for the Intercontinental title tomorrow at Clash at the Castle, airing at 1 PM ET on Peacock in the US & the WWE Network everywhere else. Keep it here at CagesideSeats.com for all of your Clash at the Castle coverage.