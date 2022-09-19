NXT held two Fight Pit matches in its time under Triple H, one of which involved Matt Riddle, his last before being called up to the main roster. Now, we’ll be getting the first one on the main roster at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins to the special match during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw while the two were brawling backstage. This after they both cost each other their respective matches earlier in the show. In Rollins’ case, it was a U.S. championship match.

So they’ll go at it again, in the birthplace of Extreme, in a match built for carnage that should put an end to their feud once and for all.

Here’s the updated Extreme Rules match card: