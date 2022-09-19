The ratings are in for Sept. 16.

SmackDown was coming off some of its best numbers in months the Friday before. They weren’t able to reach those lofty heights again, but the numbers are nothing to scoff at. Viewership clocked in at 2.21 million, while the blue show scored at .50 among 18-49 year olds. Those were 7% and 12% drops from Sept. 9, respectively. But WWE’s was still easily the highest rated show on broadcast television, with a pair of Univision telenovellas and their .41 ratings got in second place.

It didn’t win the night overall, however. ESPN’s coverage of college football scored a .77 over on cable.

That didn’t seem to negatively impact AEW Rampage, though. That show saw its audience increase 9.5% week-over-week to 470,000, while its .14 demo rating was identical to the week prior. Rampage finished 14th among cable originals.

SmackDown’s bringing in Roman Reigns this Friday, to go along with Braun Strowman and Tag title matches. Rampage will expand to two hours as part of AEW’s Grand Slam week. We’ll see how that impacts the numbers.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily