WWE keeps playing ‘White Rabbit’ for live crowds — what does it mean?

During a commercial break on SmackDown this past Friday (Sept. 16), WWE played Jefferson Airplane’s iconic “White Rabbit”. Just a fun way for fans in Anaheim to flick their 21st century lighters... or so it seemed until everything went red at the end.

So this happened during a commercial break on #Smackdown in the arena Friday night. It was not seen on tv. What this was for we don’t know yet. It was bizarre. They played the song “White Rabbit” while in darkness, then some red lights came on at the end. #wwe pic.twitter.com/Tfte2PlRoU — Michael M (@Mub716) September 18, 2022

Fan interest picked up when it happened again at Saturday night’s house show in Bakersfield, California...

Red light Appears white rabbit plays during WWE Saturday night live event pic.twitter.com/bwgf0oA6Jy — Roman Reigns Aka bloodline fan page ☝️SZN (@RayonGreenfiel4) September 18, 2022

... and again at Sunday’s show in Oakland...

Now we’re well past this being “a fun way for fans to flick their 21st century lighters.” In retrospect, even that feels like a tell, since cell phone lights were a big part of the Bray Wyatt experience — and we keep hearing that a Wyatt return is pretty likely now that Triple H is running things at WWE. Throw in the red lights he wrestled under as The Fiend, and you can guess who speculation is focused on.

But, there’s a more obscure but no less valid connection to someone who is already back on the SmackDown roster to consider, too. During his time on Lucha Underground, Karrion Kross’ played a character called The White Rabbit. Kross has been interacting with folks on Twitter who’ve brought that up, but isn’t giving anything away one way or the other.





❓



⏳ — Karrion Kross (@realKILLERkross) September 18, 2022

When that tweet was described as a “rumor killer” about a possible Wyatt return, Kross posted this:

Call me a killer, guilty as charged.



However,

I wouldn’t look to me as a suspect for any of this.



I’m an innocent killer.

People are reaching for answers and have no idea what to grasp for.



Keep watching and have fun.

That’s what I’m doing.



⏳ — Karrion Kross (@realKILLERkross) September 18, 2022

And even teamed with Bray’s collaborator to muddy the waters around “White Rabbit”...

— Karrion Kross (@realKILLERkross) September 19, 2022

Personally, I’m a little upset we aren’t getting more Matrix-themed guesses. But this is pretty fun. We’ll see what happen.

In the meantime, in addition to what the dormouse said, remember: if you go chasing rabbits, and you know you’re going to fall, tell ‘em a hookah-smoking caterpillar has given you the call...