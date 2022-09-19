 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE keeps playing ‘White Rabbit’ for live crowds — what does it mean?

By Sean Rueter
/ new

During a commercial break on SmackDown this past Friday (Sept. 16), WWE played Jefferson Airplane’s iconic “White Rabbit”. Just a fun way for fans in Anaheim to flick their 21st century lighters... or so it seemed until everything went red at the end.

Fan interest picked up when it happened again at Saturday night’s house show in Bakersfield, California...

... and again at Sunday’s show in Oakland...

Now we’re well past this being “a fun way for fans to flick their 21st century lighters.” In retrospect, even that feels like a tell, since cell phone lights were a big part of the Bray Wyatt experience — and we keep hearing that a Wyatt return is pretty likely now that Triple H is running things at WWE. Throw in the red lights he wrestled under as The Fiend, and you can guess who speculation is focused on.

But, there’s a more obscure but no less valid connection to someone who is already back on the SmackDown roster to consider, too. During his time on Lucha Underground, Karrion Kross’ played a character called The White Rabbit. Kross has been interacting with folks on Twitter who’ve brought that up, but isn’t giving anything away one way or the other.

When that tweet was described as a “rumor killer” about a possible Wyatt return, Kross posted this:

And even teamed with Bray’s collaborator to muddy the waters around “White Rabbit”...

Personally, I’m a little upset we aren’t getting more Matrix-themed guesses. But this is pretty fun. We’ll see what happen.

In the meantime, in addition to what the dormouse said, remember: if you go chasing rabbits, and you know you’re going to fall, tell ‘em a hookah-smoking caterpillar has given you the call...

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats