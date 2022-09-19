Survivor Series to be WarGames-themed, feature men & women’s WarGames matches

Fresh off a big Las Vegas press conference setting up the main event of WWE’s early November PPV PLE in Saudi Arabia, new Chief Content Officer Triple H dropped more news about the company’s late November PLE in Boston.

The Game tells The Ringer for this year’s Survivor Series, he’ll be calling up a match-type and show-theme he used every November when he was running NXT:

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that. This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

Most fans will welcome moving away from doing Team Red vs. Team Blue approach, which WWE usually undertook with only a few weeks of build for what’s become the weakest of their “Big 4” shows. It’s also been a long time since things like being the “sole survivor” of a traditional Survivor Series elimination match meant much outside of the show, so we’re not losing much there, either.

WarGames in and of itself may not be the answer — the two rings in one cage, staggered entry, match can only be won once all members of both team have entered format has produced great matches over the years for both WCW and NXT, but it’s also produced forgettable ones. Being “storyline-driven” should be the answer, however.

What will those stories be, and will they be good? How weird will it be to see WWE’s Thanksgiving event centered around a match that was originally made famous by WCW?

We’ll find out on Sat., Nov. 26 from TD Garden. But you can start discussing it in the comments below right now.