Raw airs tonight (Sept. 19) with a live show from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. This is the third episode of Raw during the five week build towards Extreme Rules, which takes place on October 8.

Triple H is doing the right thing

It sounds like Triple H wants to make sure the United States title is perceived as a “credible prize” on Raw. This should always be the goal, of course, but under Vince McMahon’s creative direction it was commonplace for mid-card titles to have little to no value.

It’s especially important to emphasize the mid-card championship on Raw because it’s functionally the highest ranking men’s title on the show; the WWE championship has rarely been featured on Raw in 2022 thanks to the reigns of part-timers Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

How do you make the mid-card title a bigger deal? Have the champion frequently defend it on TV in compelling matches! United States Champion Bobby Lashley has been that fighting champion who is restoring credibility to the belt. In less than two months he has retained the title in matches against Tommaso Ciampa, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, and The Miz.

Seth Rollins will get his shot at the title tonight, and he’s better positioned on the card than any of the above challengers. This match came about after Rollins declared that he’s gone far too long without gold around his waist, and Bob interpreted that as a challenge. Lashley is determined to prove that he is the face of Raw by taking out The Visionary.

I have a feeling that Matt Riddle will play a role in the finish of this match. Seth cost Matt his match against Finn Balor last week, so the Original Bro might have to return the favor.

Let me know in the comments below if you see a different finish coming here.

The rest of the title scene

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needs an opponent for Extreme Rules, and Bayley stands out as the most likely choice after she pinned Belair at Clash at the Castle.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the new WWE women’s tag team champions. It looks like Asuka and Alexa Bliss could be next on their radar.

The Usos will defend the WWE tag team titles later this week against the Brawling Brutes. Will Sheamus and his fellas show up on Raw to shoot an angle ahead of the match?

The 24/7 championship seems to have no place on Raw these days.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will smash Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in November, but the part-time champ is a non-factor at Extreme Rules and not expected to be on Raw tonight.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Are The Miz & Maryse’s children okay after creepy Dexter Lumis invaded their home?

- Kevin Owens ripped Austin Theory apart in a promo last week, casting doubt on the idea that Theory has what it takes to be the face of WWE. They’ll have a match tonight to help settle their beef. Johnny Gargano looms in the background after Theory attacked him last week.

- The Judgment Day is asserting its growing strength on Raw now that Rhea Ripley has Dominik Mysterio under her spell. The group worked together to injure Edge, though there is a rumor that the Rated R Superstar could be back in time for Extreme Rules.

- Otis has a singles match against Braun Strowman later this week on SmackDown. Will Alpha Academy’s top student get a tune-up match tonight to show off his skills?

- Omos squashes jobbers every few weeks. It’s more than 16 months since his debut match, and that’s about as much as he can still do inside a wrestling ring.

- It appears that WWE creative has nothing for AJ Styles Veer Mahaan him right now.

- I guess Ezekiel’s recovery isn’t going so well after he was injured by Kevin Owens last month. Or maybe he’s spent this entire time growing a beard and plans to impersonate Elias when he returns to WWE.

What will you be looking for on Raw?