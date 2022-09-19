WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 19, 2022) from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for early next month in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: Bobby Lashley puts the United States championship on the line in a match against Seth Rollins. The latter has been talking about going for gold, and now he gets a chance at the current top title on the red brand. Elsewhere, Kevin Owens goes one-on-one with Austin Theory. All that and a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 19