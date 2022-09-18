 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul might be coming to WWE show in Saudi Arabia

By Geno Mrosko
Just yesterday, Triple H officially announced that Logan Paul, Internet celebrity and social media star, would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel event on Nov. 5, 2022, in Saudi Arabia. This came together in the blink of an eye, with Reigns appearing on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul making a comment about a match after he left, and an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown and a press conference later it was on.

Paul, as it turns out, may not be making the long trip alone.

His brother, the equally infamous Jake Paul, is now saying he may be coming too:

Later still, a shot at Paul Heyman:

This may just be a statement of support for his brother, and nothing more will come of it. Or, it’s just as possible he’s simply trying to keep his name out there as much as possible, considering he has an October fight against Anderson Silva to promote. It’s also at least possible he’s keeping his options open and WWE could very well be one of those options.

We shall see.

