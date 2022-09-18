Jake Paul might be coming to WWE show in Saudi Arabia

Just yesterday, Triple H officially announced that Logan Paul, Internet celebrity and social media star, would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel event on Nov. 5, 2022, in Saudi Arabia. This came together in the blink of an eye, with Reigns appearing on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul making a comment about a match after he left, and an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown and a press conference later it was on.

Paul, as it turns out, may not be making the long trip alone.

His brother, the equally infamous Jake Paul, is now saying he may be coming too:

Logan is the definition of anything is possible. 2 matches in WWE and he’s challenging for the belt. I might have to come to Saudi Arabia for this. https://t.co/fQkoSWIPTI — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 17, 2022

Later still, a shot at Paul Heyman:

This may just be a statement of support for his brother, and nothing more will come of it. Or, it’s just as possible he’s simply trying to keep his name out there as much as possible, considering he has an October fight against Anderson Silva to promote. It’s also at least possible he’s keeping his options open and WWE could very well be one of those options.

We shall see.