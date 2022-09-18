Mandy Rose gets engaged to Tino Sabbatelli

A couple days ago, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose posted this:

My heart is so full ❤️ — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) September 16, 2022

A fairly vague post but hey, if she’s happy, that’s great!

Turns out she had a pretty damn good reason to be so happy. She got engaged to former NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli:

The two have been a couple dating back to 2018, and it was just a few months ago that Sabbatelli was gushing over her in an interview with Sportskeeda:

“Oh, she is amazing, man! She is one of the most humble, down-to-earth, caring, good-soul women. You know she is just an amazing person. She does a great job of playing her character, I would say, but that’s not Mandy Rose. That’s not who she is as a person. I’m extremely grateful and blessed; you know, she makes me better in every single way. There are not enough good words I can say about her, but she is amazing.”

Rose has been on a hell of a run since moving to NXT, where she formed Toxic Attraction alongside Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne, and won the women’s championship, having held it now for 327 days and counting.

Congratulations to the happy couple!