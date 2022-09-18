The Viking Raiders’ Erik is out injured

Remember when The Viking Raiders won a VIKING RULES match against The New Day and then instantly were left out of a Fatal 4-Way number one contenders match for the tag team titles? It turns out that wasn’t a strange creative decision.

No, as announced by Michael Cole during Friday Night SmackDown this week, where The Brawling Brutes won the aforementioned match to earn the next title shot, Erik is dealing with a foot injury.

He was be out for “an indefinite period of time.”

The Viking Raiders have had something of a snakebit run in WWE, with both missing long stretches of time due to injury at various points. Indeed, they just returned to television a few months ago with a fresh coat of paint, being referred to as the “new vicious Vikings” and seemingly getting a push on the back of that.

Of course, this may end up being a blessing in disguise. Perhaps when they return, they could do so as the War Raiders of NXT days gone by?