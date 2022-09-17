 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reigns vs. Paul is official for Crown Jewel after a relatively violence-free press conference

By Sean Rueter
After Logan Paul’s comments following Roman Reigns’ appearance on his IMPAULSIVE podcast (the most popular one in the world, I’m repeatedly told), it seemed pretty clear the “Media Megastar” was going to work a program with the Tribal Chief at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Yesterday afternoon (Sept. 16), reports broke the two would headline Nov. 5’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul appeared on SmackDown to announce a press conference in Las Vegas for this afternoon, and jawed with Reigns’ “Wise Man” Paul Heyman.

That presser is in the books (watch it in full here), and it’s now official. Roman Reigns will face Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Michael Cole emcee-ed today’s event. The entire Bloodline was out to support their Tribal Chief: Heyman, WWE Tag champs Jimmy & Jey Uso, NXT North American champion Solo Sikoa, and “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn. Paul was alone, but did have WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to help with his hype.

The angle continued to play out as it has all week. WWE is excited to present their latest “spectacle”. Reigns and his camp feel this whole thing is beneath a man in the midst of a historic title run.

Paul feels like he’s proven he belongs (both by virtue of his 2-0 WWE record and his other celebrity combat sports efforts — going the distance with Floyd Mayweather was brought up a lot... the fact a lot of observers felt that Mayweather ensured their fight would go the distance was not), and that he’s ready to shock the world by being the one to dethrone Roman.

Things got tense, but for anyone hoping this would go like many pro wrestling contract signings and end with someone going through some furniture... this shove was as bad as it got.

At least Sami was there. Sami makes everything better.

Anyway, it’s on. Paul vs. Reigns is the only match announced for Crown Jewel at this time. WWE’s got a little under two months to build it up. And let’s face it, it’ll get the attention they want even if this was the extent of the build.

