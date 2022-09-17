I can’t decide which of these SmackDown moments I love more

As the main man Geno pointed out the other day while working his new Graveyard Shift gimmick, it’s a very good time to be a wrestling fan.

Sure, it’s still a shady business from top to bottom, and even in the parts that are supposed to be fun and/or dramatic there will always be things that don’t work for individual viewers (tribalism exacerbates this, in my experience). But there’s dozens of hours of easily accessible pro wrestling available every week, featuring supremely talented performers with millions of dollars of marketing and production behind them.

We are blessed, no matter what style of professional wrestling we prefer.

Me? To paraphrase Thomas Dreamer, I’m hardcore — I’ll take it all.

Which brings us to the Sept. 16 SmackDown, a thoroughly entertaining two hour show that featured a little bit of everything all on its own. There was a lot to like about the latest offering from the blue brand, but I find myself still thinking — and giggling — about two moments.

First we had the entrance of Maximum Male Models ma.çé and mån.sôör. We should have known it given his own recent foray into modeling (and his seemingly pathological hatred of tag teams), and when his signature “RAWR” came over the looud speakers, the MMM guys knew it too. Braun Strowman was here to wreck their $#!+.

The wreckage itself was fun, but it was the looks on ma.çé and mån.sôör’s faces right before he got bowled over that stole my heart...

Those guys are good at serving looks, but this might be their best yet. Consider the juices of my guilty pleasures titillated. We’re also accepting suggestions for Braun’s male model name. BigStrüt McCôuture?

Normally, that would probably be my happiest memory of the week from any given show. But SmackDown still features my favorite current pro wrestling story, and last night was very good for Sami Zayn and the Bloodline.

The addition of Solo Sikoa to the mix has been great, because like his brother Jimmy — and unlike his brother Jey — Solo is a big Sami guy. Zayn’s glee at getting the nod to enter with the new NXT North American champion was only outdone by the dance moves he displayed when he did so...

Solo Sikoa Entrance with Sami Zayn ! Roman Reigns Bloodline appears divided #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/7xH6pnCPPL — Spartaprime (@Spartaprime) September 17, 2022

God bless, Sam Z.

So yeah, I can’t decide. Help a brother out?