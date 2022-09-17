Believe it or not, we seem to be heading toward a match between “Media Megastar” Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Reports are this will headline the company’s next trip to Saudi Arabia — Nov. 5’s Crown Jewel. But that’s yet to be officially announced, and there are still tons of questions... most prominently, will this be the mechanism by which WWE gets one of their two main titles off Roman?

We should get confirmation of the where and when, and probably some clues about the what and how, when Paul and Reigns meet the press today (Sept. 17) at the “Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book” in Resorts World Las Vegas at 12:30pm local time, which is 3:30pm Eastern.

The Head of the Table and The Maverick had good chemistry when Roman visited the IMPAULSIVE podcast recently, so hopefully we’re in for an entertaining diversion this afternoon. Follow along right here with the video embedded above, and chat about it with your fellow Cagesiders in the comments below!