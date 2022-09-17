Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Kevin Owens cutting a hell of a promo on Austin Theory, the Brawling Brutes earning a shot at the undisputed tag team titles, and Dexter Lumis invading The Miz & Maryse’s mansion, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Maximum Male Models

Monsterballs McBigPerson needs heels to run over now that he’s back as a babyface in WWE, and last night (Sept. 16) on SmackDown it was ma.çé and mån.sôör’s turn to Get These Hands.

Stock Down #2: Veer Mahaan

It appears that WWE creative has nothing for Veer Mahaan and his incredible hair. Is Maximum Male Models still accepting applications?

Stock Down #1: Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez

Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women’s tag team titles on this week’s (Sept. 12) Raw in a match that was not good at all. Their reign atop the division only lasted two weeks; this match pretty showed why they were never going to hold those titles for long.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Damage CTRL

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are the team that won those Women’s tag team titles from Aliyah & Raquel. Bayley then picked up a win over Raquel in a singles match on SmackDown. These results reinforce the steady push that Damage CTRL has received ever since they arrived on the scene at SummerSlam 2022.

Stock Up #2: The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is being pushed harder now that Dominik Mysterio is in the group. Finn Balor picked up a win over Matt Riddle on Raw, Dominik wrestled in the main event against Edge, Rhea Ripley’s grip over Dom is too strong for Rey to break, and the entire group worked together to injure Edge.

Stock Up #1: Logan Paul & The Bloodline

Seemingly out of nowhere, Logan Paul is back in WWE and working a Universal championship program with Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn stepped up in Roman’s absence this week to confront Paul and prove his mettle by helping Solo Sikoa defeat Madcap Moss.

Reigns’ dominance over WWE has been going on for so long that it’s easy to get stale, but Zayn has reinvigorated The Bloodline’s story with his antics as the Honorary Uce. In that sense, it’s hard to argue with WWE commentary when they called Sami the MVP of The Bloodline.

Sami’s plan to embed himself in the group has worked so well that Sikoa actually preferred to have Zayn by his side (instead of his brother Jey) for his match against Moss. There’s potential for the tense dynamic between Sami and Jey to cause a big implosion within the group, especially if Kevin Owens eventually tries to take advantage of that situation.

For now, Sami is stealing the show more often than not when he’s on screen, and he’s going to be on camera even more now that his old buddy Logan Paul is in the mix and about to headline a Saudi pay-per-view against Reigns in November.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?