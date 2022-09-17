Top Dolla was doing it all on SmackDown

WWE found its next top contenders to the tag team titles by having a Fatal 4-Way match to close this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Brawling Brutes emerged victorious in that match, and they’ll challenge The Usos next week.

But, for my money, it was Top Dolla who stole the show.

First, he did this:

The way he used Kofi Kingston’s foot to hit BUTCH with was fantastic. Then shaking him off right into slamming the other two down was just too damn smooth.

Not long after, Ridge Holland showed up and did this to him:

How good did that look?!? Credit to Holland there as well, that was legitimately impressive all around.

Later still, Kofi Kingston hit him with a dive to the outside and he sent himself hurling over the announcer’s table. The dude just went all out for everything in this match and made it entertaining as hell.

