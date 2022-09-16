WWE tag team championship match set for SmackDown next week

The last time WWE booked a number one contender Fatal 4-Way tag team match to determine the top contenders to the tag team titles, Braun Strowman came through and ruined it. Naturally, they booked another one, with a slight variation in participants, for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Anaheim.

This time we got The New Day vs. The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium vs. Hit Row.

The match was a chaotic mess of entertainment, with multiple fun spots, even if some were a bit ridiculous. Top Dolla slammed everyone all at once and was then hit with an impossible Alabama Slam from Ridge Holland and then sent flying over the announcer’s table by Kofi Kingston. BUTCH ran wild and managed to punch or kick literally everyone at one point. In the end, it was Imperium who set themselves up to win but Holland tagged himself in all sneaky in the corner and stole the pinfall from them.

The #BrawlingBrutes earn a shot at the @WWEUsos' Undisputed Tag Team titles next week on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/wJYPAA3nJp — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 17, 2022

BUTCH & Holland are your new number one contenders.

The original plan called for the winner of this match to move on to Extreme Rules early next month in Philadelphia, but that was moved up to next week’s episode of SmackDown.

See you then!

