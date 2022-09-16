Logan Paul is actually going to get a WWE title shot against Roman Reigns

WWE wasted no time getting right to Logan Paul’s appearance on Friday Night SmackDown this week, as he kicked off the show. Commentary instantly called attention to the fact that Roman Reigns recently appeared on his podcast, IMPAULSIVE, and he set up a match with The Tribal Chief after the WWE Universal champion took off.

Paul instantly went there too, saying he took the liberty of setting up a press conference for tomorrow and if Reigns is man enough, he would show up and meet him face-to-face. That’s when Paul Heyman, flanked by The Bloodline, made his return, much to the delight of the fine folks in Anaheim.

Heyman tried to talk Paul down — after talking him up, of course — but Logan wouldn’t back off and started going in on the idea that maybe he challenges Reigns at the press conference tomorrow and the match ends up happening and he lands one punch and ends the long title reign.

Yeah. Right.

Various outlets have reported the current plan is indeed for Reigns to defend his title against Paul at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5, 2022. They didn’t formally announce it on SmackDown — at least not as of this writing — but it’s clear that’s the direction.

Like it?

