Report: Elias will return to WWE, and Ezekiel may be gone for good

When Triple H took over creative in the wake of Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, it seemed obvious quite a few changes would be coming. Not right away, of course, but gradually. Sure enough, we’ve seen the return of multiple wrestlers who were previously fired, vast changes in how shows are presented, and, now, the departure of one character and return of another.

Indeed, Elias is coming back and Ezekiel may be gone for good.

That’s according to PW Insider, who are reporting Ezekiel is no longer listed internally on the WWE roster and instead his character has been replaced by Elias. It would seem, then, that Kevin Owens injuring Ezekiel roughly one month ago — which led to us meeting the entire family — was a write off of the character altogether.

Perhaps this is one of the “surprises” Triple H has in store for us?

Either way, I, for one, will be sad to see Ezekiel go.

You?