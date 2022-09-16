Braun Strowman’s WWE return was an emotional experience

After more than a year away from WWE, Braun Strowman returned on the Sept. 5 edition of Raw.

He may not have been at the top of fans’ wish list of people they hoped Triple H would bring back when he took over creative & talent relations, Strowman does give WWE a needed threat in the upper mid-card and main event scene. And getting a call to come back to the only company he said he ever wanted to wrestle for meant a lot to Braun.

As he told Corey Graves & Vic Joseph on this week’s After The Bell podcast:

“As much as I don’t want to admit it because I’m supposed to be this big giant tough monster, I had to swallow back the emotions. It was really really hard to stay in character. I heard that roar, I heard the place come unglued. Look, I just gave myself goosebumps thinking about it. I am home... “I cried when I came back through the curtain. Once I got away from everybody, I finally was able to absorb it and let it in.”

We have fun with ole Girthy McBigPants here on the world wide web, and his takes are often not great! But he’s been open about his mental health journey, and being honest about how a huge night in his career hit him is pretty cool, too.

Away from the WWE, Strowman dabbled with some independent appearances, working under his real name (Adam Scherr) and as “The Titan”. He was also set to be a cornerstone of EC3’s Control Your Narrative promotion. But honestly, he never felt like a good fit anywhere other than WWE. Now we don’t have to see him try. As Braun says, he’s home.

What will he do when he’s done powerbombing tag teams? We shall see.

You can listen to the rest of Strowman’s appearance on After The Bell here.