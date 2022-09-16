Sasha & Naomi are back on the red carpet, Bayley warns them to stay there

Though we still don’t know when Mercedes Varnado will play Sasha Banks or Koska Reeves again, wrestling fans were again excited to see her on the red carpet for another Disney+ premiere.

Varnado brought her bestie (and fellow WWE expat) Trinity “Naomi” Fatu with her to the red carpet for the new Star Wars series Andor on Thurs., Sept. 15. Their looks seem inspired by Princess Leia’s involuntary stay on Tatooine from Return of the Jedi, and this child of the 1980s is here [clap emoji] for [clap emoji] it [clap emoji].

“Shoot for the moon if you miss you’ll still be among the stars” #andor @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/6KvKwPXCCh — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 16, 2022

Sasha wasn’t seen in the new season three teaser for The Mandalorian (the Disney+ Star Wars show she appeared in two episodes of during its second season in 2020), so we’re not sure when we’ll next see her kicking ass with a jet pack on. We’ve been expecting to see her and Naomi resume kicking ass in a WWE ring for a while now, but instead we’ve seen them on more catwalks than entrance ramps.

A WWE Superstar who’s supported their nascent modeling careers warned them they might not like what happens when they return. Bayley told In The Kliq (h/t Fightful)...

“All I know is that what they’re doing now is killing it. I’ve been able to spend some time with them and they’re freakin’ — they’re models. They’re actresses or singers. They’re amazing. Anywhere they go, no matter what they do, I support them. They’re going to take over everywhere, take over the world, whatever they want to do, they’re going to do great... if they ever do return, I’m just going to kick their ass. They might be scared to come back for me. You might want to stay on the runway.”

Bayley’s Damage CTRL team of IYO SKY & Dakota Kai did just win the WWE Women’s Tag belts, which Banks & Naomi never lost. Is Bay writing checks her partners can’t cash? Will Boss ‘n’ Glow be content to stay in Hollywood and NYC?

Chime in below.