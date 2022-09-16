Update on WWE/Bray Wyatt talks, more upcoming Triple H surprises

Like the impending returns of Sasha Banks & Naomi, Bray Wyatt’s WWE comeback has sounded more like a matter of “when” than “if”.

Seems like there’s still some “if”, at least according to the new Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Dave Meltzer writes:

“Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At one point the talks stalled but it was said it was not a dead issue. Talks with him outside WWE had also stalled in the past, as his asking price was well above what other companies were willing to pay. When he was last in WWE, the belief was that behind Reigns and Lesnar, that the tier of he, Orton and Rousey were the highest paid pro wrestlers in the world.”

As long as lines of communication are open, a deal is still possible. But it sounds like Wyatt’s already priced himself out of working with anyone other than WWE, so if he does want to get back into wrestling, they may be the only place he’ll get close to what he believes his worth to be. While Nick Khan’s pursestrings aren’t as tight as they were in 2020, they’re probably still not looking to keep Bray among the five highest paid talents in the company. Somebody will have to give a little for these negotiations to be a success.

Fear not, surprise-loving members of the WWE Universe. Meltzer says the new Chief Content Officer Triple H has other things planned:

“We were told that Paul Levesque has some surprises coming who are not people being talked about.”

Wyatt, Banks & Naomi are the main people I’ve heard fans talking about. Who else is out there?

Give us your best guesses below, and stay tuned.