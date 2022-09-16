WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 16, 2022) with a live show emanating from Honda Center in Anaheim, California, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for early next month in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: Logan Paul returns to WWE with his “Media Megastar energy.” Paul Heyman might also be in the house after promising Roman Reigns that he will “handle” the YouTube star.

Tonight’s card also features a Fatal 4-Way rematch to determine the number one contenders for the WWE Undisputed tag team titles. It will be New Day vs. Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 16