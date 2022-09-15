MJF rips Sheamus apart on Twitter

Sheamus landed at number 126 in this year’s PWI 500 rankings, despite the general fan consensus that he has been killing it in the ring for a while now.

The Celtic Warrior had fun with it on Twitter, first dismissing the PWI 500 as a ranking of sports entertainers:

The Brawling Brute then revealed the Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022, where he shines the brightest:

Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022:



1. Sheamus

2. Sheamus

3. Sheamus

4. & Mash

5. Sheamus

6. Sheamus

etc.. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 15, 2022

Happy Corbin wasn’t feeling it and let Sheamus know it was kind of pathetic, so Sheamus revealed that Corbin only ranked in 126th place on the Banger Index. That led to Corbin making a reference to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer:

Thanks for the info. I’m not a mark so I didn’t read the issue. See if you can get Dave to retweet you. https://t.co/ZO1YUEFtTs — mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) September 15, 2022

Sheamus followed up with a comment about scarves, which Corbin took as a shot at his Twitter buddy, AEW wrestler MJF.

There you go again….. internet please love me. Look I’m hinting at so called forbidden things.



Side note his scarf is awesome, and I might buy him a matching fedora just because. https://t.co/0ensPN4Ccy — mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) September 15, 2022

MJF chimed in by saying Sheamus was sad, to which the big fella replied by suggesting he was actually talking about Chris Jericho. MJF wasn’t buying it.

Yes you were def referring to a guy who wore a scarf back in 2016. Ya Got me.



Can’t wait for my boy @BaronCorbinWWE to end you. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 15, 2022

Sheamus replied with a popular Conor McGregor meme putting down MJF’s level of fame, and that set MJF off. He came back with the following scathing attack on Sheamus:

The guy you alluded to.

Stop now or I’m gonna devour you. You can rock 6 inch lifts and play top guy, but you’ve been handed the ball multiple times and fell.



I’m glad you’re having a resurgence and finally figured out how to get over. It only took you a decade.



Took me 1 day. https://t.co/SlD7OkFNmF — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 15, 2022

Do you think this is all in good fun still, Cagesiders, or did MJF just become a jabronie mark without a life that don’t know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot, marks?