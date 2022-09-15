Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat is returning to the ring at 69 years old

Sports Illustrated broke the news that WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is returning to the ring for a match with Big Time Wrestling. Return of The Dragon takes place on Nov. 27 at Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent(s) is currently unknown.

Steamboat has not wrestled since 2010. There were rumors in June that he was going to come out of retirement for Ric Flair’s Last Match, but it sounds like the two sides could not agree on financial terms. At the time, Steamboat said he gave the idea of wrestling Flair serious consideration, but ultimately decided that he wanted the fans’ last impression of him in the ring to be the legend who had a good match with Chris Jericho in WWE in 2009.

That was before Ric Flair’s Last Match proved to be a huge financial success. I have expected to see more legends approaching 70 years old to pop out of retirement in the aftermath of that event. Is Steamboat’s decision to return to the ring in November related to the success of Ric Flair’s Last Match? I’ll leave that up to you to debate in the comments below.

