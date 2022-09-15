Logan Paul actually thinks he can beat Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been the top champion in WWE for over two years, with no end in sight. It will be a very big deal when he finally drops the gold. Is WWE’s grand plan for Cody Rhodes to be the one who eventually beats Reigns in 2023? What about The Rock? Seth Rollins? Karrion Kross?

The answer may very well be “none of the above.” That’s because YouTube star Logan Paul is signed to a WWE contract, and he actually thinks he can beat the Tribal Chief.

Reigns appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast this week, where Roman talked about booking a match with The Rock at WrestleMania 39. After the interview was over and Reigns was off the show, Paul expressed interest in a future match with Roman, suggesting that he has what it takes to actually beat the WWE Universal champion.

Reigns didn’t appreciate Logan’s idiocy, so he told his Special Counsel Paul Heyman to handle it.

Consider it handled:

. @WWERomanReigns



I am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks.



My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED! https://t.co/POq1vmwngZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 15, 2022

Reigns has been champion for so long that his future plans might involve recycling opponents that he already beat at the beginning of his run. A title match against Logan Paul at a major stadium show would certainly be something different. Paul has impressed thus far in both of his WWE matches, so I wouldn’t rule it out.

Do you want to see this fight, Cagesiders?