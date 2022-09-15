EC3 recently accused Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark of once setting up a phone in the bathroom of a party EC3 hosted so he could record men’s genitals as they used the toilet. Clark denied the allegation and implied that EC3 (and other NXT wrestlers) were using cocaine during the party. Clark finished his statement by challenging EC3 to control that narrative.

EC3’s response to Dream is now here, courtesy of an email he sent to PW Insider:

“In life, I forgive everyone for everything that has been done to me. I personally have never failed a drug test from any employer, nor been arrested for drug usage, paraphernalia, assault, battery, or any inappropriate behavior. My forgiveness includes Patrick Clark for setting up a video recording device in the bathroom of my home. As far as any other accusations and allegations against him, I hope that he finds the help he needs.”

What do you make of the latest development in this story, Cagesiders?