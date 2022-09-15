NXT spoilers: Former champ returns, unplanned ref stoppage due to injury, Steiner math, more!

WWE has taped the next two weeks of NXT television at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here’s what went down at the tapings, courtesy of spoilers from PW Insider:

The following matches and segments will air on the Sept. 20 episode:

Nathan Frazier beat Axiom. Their best of three series is now tied at one win apiece.

Toxic Attraction defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, with Nile taking the fall.

The Schism cut a promo on Cameron Games. This led to The Dyad defeating Malik Blade & Edris Enofe.

Cora Jade beat Wendy Choo. Lash Legend attacked Choo after the match.

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes were in the ring to talk about Solo Sikoa’s North American championship win. They were interrupted by Chase University. This led to a match where Chase U defeated Williams and Hayes, with Andre Chase pinning Carmelo Hayes for the finish.

Von Wagner was victorious against Sanga.

Oro Mensah beat Grayson Waller. Apollo Crews got involved at one point, leading to Mensah getting the win with a spinning wheel kick on Waller.

The Creed Brothers argue backstage about which one will get to fight Damon Kemp. They choose Brutus.

JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate in the main event, making him the number one contender for Bron Breakker’s NXT championship. Bron had a staredown with McDonagh after the match. Ilja Dragunov then showed up and joined the staredown. Bron raised up his title to finish the segment.

The following matches and segments will air on the Sept. 27 episode:

Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes. There’s a notable person with a red hoodie and gold face mask watching from in the audience.

Sol Ruca got the win over Amari Miller.

Nikkita Lyons beat Kayden Carter.

Ilja Dragunov cut a promo discussing his history with JD McDonagh. Bron Breakker joins the mix. As the number one contender, McDonagh believes Breakker and Dragunov should fight over the NXT championship, and JD should get his shot at the winner. Breakker says he’s good at math because he’s a Steiner, and then talks trash about his chances of beating them both in a triple threat match. The triple threat title match is made official for Halloween Havoc.

Damon Kemp beat Brutus Creed. It was noted that the end of this match appeared to be retaped later in the show, this time with a No Contest finish after Kemp assaulted Brutus with a chair.

Wes Lee defeated Tony D’Angelo. The match ended due to referee stoppage (with Lee declared the winner) after D’Angelo was thrown into the middle buckle. This appeared to be a legitimate injury and unplanned stoppage, therefore this match might possibly be edited out of the broadcast.

Mandy Rose defeated Fallon Henley in a non-title match. Afterwards, Alba Fyre let it be known that she is coming for Mandy’s women’s championship.

Ilja Dragunov beat Xyon Quinn.

Briggs & Jensen defeated Gallus in a Pub Rules match. Briggs & Jensen used a garbage can with their finishing move to score the pin on Mark Coffey.

