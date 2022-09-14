Patrick ‘Velveteen Dream’ Clark refutes EC3 allegations of nonconsensual filming

After two interviews in which EC3’s discussed a party he hosted where fellow ex-WWE wrestler Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark allegedly set-up his cell phone to video men’s genitals while using the bathroom, Clark posted a video response to his Instagram this afternoon (Sept. 14):

“I guess since I’m on TMZ now I’m somebody again. EC3 has gone to the dirt sheets saying... he had a party at his house one night, and if I’m to be correct, this is about 2017, 2018, EC3? And I’m not going to tell people who was at this party, out of respect for our mutual friends. But one of our mutual friends is a former NXT talent that no longer works for the WWE and the other person is a current Monday Night Raw talent who used to wrestle talent for NXT.

“Ok, Mike [Hutter, EC3’s real name], EC3, you go out here, after I give you the best match you’ve ever had in your entire career [the TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 match which EC3 has discussed along with the recording accusation, wondering if the concussion he suffered was intentionally inflicted]. You got out here and — I’m tired of people throwing dirt on my name — you throw this dirt on my name by saying I tried to record you in your bathroom. Let’s be honest, Mike. You’re leaving out a lot of details.

“What were we doing that night, Mike? What type of powder was on the table, Mike? Ok? Ok — let’s be real. So let’s not leave out all the details. We were all drunk, you were pissy drunk because you were in your place. You were damn near passed out in the corner. You and your homegirl, whichever chick you were screwing at the time, ok? The other two people, our mutual friends were there. I left my phone on your bathroom counter, and because you were not sure of my sexuality at the time because of the character I played on TV, and because we’re not friends in real life at all, ok? You try to accuse me of recording you in your own home.

“So what did I do? I went to our mutual friend who no longer works for the WWE, a former NXT talent, and I showed him my phone and had him go through my photos and videos, and my recently deleted, just to prove to you and the other person that was there, who because I respect him and he has a job, ok, I’m not going to put him out there, ok? I had him prove to you that I was not recording you.

“Cocaine is a hell of a drug, EC3. Get your shit together. And if anyone would like to go to my friends list and check out who follows me — cause I’m not following him — EC3 is a follower of mine. I would think, I would really think, that if you thought that much of me that you couldn’t trust me, you definitely wouldn’t be following me on social media on Instagram all these years later, EC3. You’re pathetic. Now control that narrative, you asshole.”